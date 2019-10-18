A very sketchy report today suggests that French blog MacGeneration has somehow discovered the renderings of a 16-inch MacBook Pro hidden in the beta of macOS Catalina.

The find was reported with some scepticism (and rightly so) by MacRumors, as a possible clue to Apple's much rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the news was met with even more scepticisim on Twitter, with users pointing out the similarities between this leak and the current 15-inch Macbook.

It seemed that, according to Guilherme Rambo, this was in fact just some optimized icons of the 15-inch MacBook pro. Well, for about 20 minutes it was... shortly after shooting down this leak, Rambo then took to Twitter again to highlight the conflicting information about the leak, stating that he would be siding with Apple. Both of these tweets appear to have been deleted.