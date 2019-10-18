What you need to know
- Alleged icon depictions of the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro are said to have been found in the macOS Catalina Beta.
- The images were supposedly discovered by French blog MacGeneration.
- However, Twitter users have been quick to point out the rendering looks awfully similar to the current 15-inch model.
A very sketchy report today suggests that French blog MacGeneration has somehow discovered the renderings of a 16-inch MacBook Pro hidden in the beta of macOS Catalina.
The find was reported with some scepticism (and rightly so) by MacRumors, as a possible clue to Apple's much rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the news was met with even more scepticisim on Twitter, with users pointing out the similarities between this leak and the current 15-inch Macbook.
It seemed that, according to Guilherme Rambo, this was in fact just some optimized icons of the 15-inch MacBook pro. Well, for about 20 minutes it was... shortly after shooting down this leak, Rambo then took to Twitter again to highlight the conflicting information about the leak, stating that he would be siding with Apple. Both of these tweets appear to have been deleted.
It has been rumored that Apple is planning to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro sometime this fall, but with no sign of an Apple event in sight, perhaps we've all started to go a bit loopy... Maybe, over the weekend, someone will find an image of the 16-inch MacBook in their toast.
So we'll leave it up to you. Are we indeed looking at the rendering of the mythical 16-inch MacBook Pro, or have we all been duped? Here's the "side-by-side" from MacGeneration so you can decide for yourself.