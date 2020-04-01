The current Mac Pro is the most customizable Mac available and it's focused squarely at those who need to be able to get into their computer and tinker. But there's one glaring problem with that – Mac Pro's case can't be removed while the computer is powered on. And that just wasn't something Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs was willing to deal with. So he took a circular saw to the thing.

Now, the idea of doing such a thing is already making me nervous and watching it didn't help, either. The outcome seems to have been surprisingly positive, though. See for yourself.