Some of the very best couch co-op multiplayer games are on the Nintendo Switch. That's partially because this hybrid console can handle far more players locally than most Playstation and Xbox games out there. Whether you're wanting to let everyone in your family play or want to host game nights with friends, you'll need to make sure all of your Joy-Cons are charged up.
That's where the PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock really comes in handy. It can charge up to four Joy-Cons at a time and doesn't take up that much space. It's really one of the very best accessories for Nintendo Switch you can buy.
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch
Bottom line: With its compact shape and ability to charge four Joy-Cons at once, PowerA's Joy-Con Charging Dock is one of the very best accessories for Nintendo Switch. Anyone who plays multiplayer Switch games should have this dock.
The Good
- Inexpensive
- Charges four Joy-Cons at once
- Plugs into Switch Dock
- Cable storage
- Battery life indicators
The Bad
- Might clutter your media center
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch: Price and availability
The PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock has an MSRP of $20. You can find it at Amazon and Best Buy, though you'll often see it selling with a discount on Amazon. It can hold four Joy-Cons at a time and is well priced for the convenience it offers.
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch: What's good
This device can charge four Joy-Cons at once and has lights on the top to let you know whether or not controllers in the specific slots have finished charging. As you'd expect, a red light means it's not done yet, while a green light means it's juiced up and ready to go.
The stand doesn't take up a lot of room and features a cable with a USB-A end. Simply plug it into your existing Switch dock to give it power. I was delighted to find that the dock has a cable storage space on the bottom. As such, you can determine how much cable comes out to keep things more tidy.
Additionally, being able to wrap up the wiring makes this unit easier to travel with. Pack it along with your Switch when going on family vacations or attending family reunions and you'll always be able to play your favorite multiplayer games.
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch: What's not good
I really don't have anything negative to say about this charging dock's design or performance. The only thing to be aware of is that it might clutter up your media center or TV stand, but that's really not the end of the world.
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch: Competition
Looking for something that won't take up as much space? I highly recommend the iPega Joy-Con Chargind Dock. It attaches directly to the Switch Dock and can charge four Joy-Cons at a time.
For other suggestions, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch controller chargers.
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch: Should you buy it?
You should buy this if ...
- You want to be able to charge multiple Joy-Cons
- You want something compact
- You want a device that's easy to transport
You shouldn't buy this if...
- You don't play multiplayer games
- You want a charger that attaches to the Switch Dock
- You need more than four additional charging slots
If you ever play multiplayer games and own more than one set of Joy-Cons then you will benefit from owning the PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock. It doesn't take up that much room and lets you charge four Joy-Cons at a time. Since it also includes wrap around cable storage, it's super easy to travel with if you want to play multiplayer games on a trip.
Honestly there aren't any downsides to this device. It might clutter up your TV stand a little, but it's just so convenient and tidy that this won't be an issue for most people. I really think every Switch owner should consider buying it.
