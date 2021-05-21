The best Nintendo Switch cases not only offer plenty of conveniences and protection, but also look good. Every now and then you'll find one that really stands out and that's the case (hah) with PowerA's Black and Gold Pikachu case. It offers all of the features and conveniences that I look for in a case. Plus, it looks awesome with that reflective Pikachu on the front designed to look like it was made with spraypaint splatter. The interior has it's own cool pattern for Pokémon fans to nerd out over too. If you're looking for a Nintendo Switch case, this is a good one to get.

Rubber handle

Zippered storage space

Cool Pikachu design The Bad Only holds six cartridges

Smudges show up really easily $20 at PowerA

PowerA Pikachu Case for Nintendo Switch: Price and availability

The PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu Black/Gold can be purchased at PowerA's website for $20. At the time of this review, it was not available on Amazon or Best Buy. However, it's possible it will come to more outlets as time goes on. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more PowerA Pikachu Case for Nintendo Switch: What's good

Something I absolutely love about PowerA is the fun interiors they often include with their cases. This case's graffiti-style pattern gives an almost edgy feel to the adorable yellow Pikachu. Any Pokémon fan will love it. I'm not a huge fan of softshell cases, so I was very happy to find that this one is firm and sturdy. I don't feel like my Switch will be in danger of getting crushed while in transit. There's also the zipper protected storage space that's big enough to hold smaller accessories like cables, earbuds, or Joy-Cons. With everything safely in its place, grabbing the handle and heading out the door is incredibly convenient.

This PowerA case is designed to be used with both the Switch and the Switch Lite. To make that possible, it includes a foam insert to prevent the smaller Switch from sliding around. While this does work, it takes a little more time to get the Switch Lite into place. As such, I think it's better to just specifically purchase a Switch Lite case for a better fit. PowerA Pikachu Case for Nintendo Switch: What's not good

If you're a person who prefers to purchase physical game cartridges, then the limited number of slots in this case will defintely be a negative. It can only hold six Switch games and then there are also slots for two microSD cards. Additionally, I noticed very quickly that the cool black material on the exterior shows finger smudges really easily and noticabley. It's not the worst thing in the world, but something to be aware of. PowerA Pikachu Case for Nintendo Switch: Competition

If you like the idea of a PowerA Pikachu case, but want more designs to choose from, you should check out the PowerA Pikachu 025 case. The interior depicts Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur. Looking for a compact protective case for your Switch? The Tomtoc Slim Nintendo Switch Case will be of interest. If you're willing to spend a little more, you'll be very happy with the Satisfye ZenGrip Pro Slim. In addition to a hardshell carrying case that features an over the shoulder strap, it also comes with an excellent grip that slides on and off of the Switch for a better handhold. Plus, the grip can fit in the case for easy travel. PowerA Pikachu Case for Nintendo Switch: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a fun Pokemon case

You want hardshell protection

You want something that can carry small accessories You shouldn't buy this if... You don't like Pikachu

You want lots of game card slots

You want a case that can hold Switch grips This is honestly a really good case to go for. It's got that sweet reflective Pikachu on the cover and the interior has a fun graffiti-style design. The hardshell will protect your Switch from getting damaged in transit and there's plenty of room for small accessories. 4.5 out of 5 It would be better if there were more game slots, but for anyone that prefers to purchase digital downloads this won't be a problem. I do suggest that anyone considering this for their Switch Lite take a look at some of PowerA's Switch Lite specific cases as they will fit the system better.

