Back at its September event, Apple took the wraps off its all-new 2020 iPad Air, though it wasn't until the October iPhone event that we got a release date and pre-orders opened. The devices begin shipping on October 23, but you can already save $40 on the new iPad Air at Amazon. The green 64GB model is available to pre-order for $599 there, down from $559, for a limited time. The same deal is available at Walmart, too.

Save already Apple iPad Air (2020) The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The green 64GB model is seeing its first discount before devices even ship. $559.00 $599.00 $40 off See at Amazon

There's no risk that you'll confuse the previous-gen iPad Air with the 2020 model even at a glance. The new model features a dramatically redesigned chassis, taking its design cues from the current iPad Pro, with flat edges and an edge-to-edge display with rounded corners. Thanks to the redesign, the display size has also been upped from 10.5 inches to 10.9 inches.

In adopting the iPad Pro design language, the iPad Air has also ditched the home button that has been present on Air models since 2013. Instead of Face ID in the iPad Pro, the 2020 iPad Air features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the sleep/wake button. There's support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, too.

The early iPad Air reviews and unboxings praised the new design and high-end features that have made their way to the Air line, as well as the balance of features and affordable price (compared to the iPad Pro).

Since the new iPad Air was only recently announced, you can't walk into a store just yet to pick one up. This pre-order discount is the best iPad Air 2020 deal we've seen so far, though there's no telling how long the deal will stick around. Since pre-orders begin shipping tomorrow, it's unlikely that this price drop will hang around for long.