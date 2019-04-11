Starting today you can pre-order the Contega Linen case for either the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro through Pad & Quill. The 11-inch case starts at $109.95, and the 12.9-inch case goes for $119.95. Each case comes in one of two colors: Linen Gray or Charcoal. The cases are designed to fit their respective tablets perfectly, so you won't be able to use them with any other devices. But of course that means you have a case dedicated to getting all the contours and buttons just right.

The frame of the case uses Baltic Birch Wood, and the cover is made from archival-quality Buckrum linen. Pad & Quill notes that's the same linen found on books in the Library of Congress. The birch wood is hand-finished and adds superior protection for your tablet while also being very durable. The whole thing is made by hand using bookbinding techniques, and the linen cover is nice to the touch. The birch frame has secure locking bumpers you will push your iPad into, and that lets you know it's securely installed. The screen is 100% unobstructed, and all the ports will still be accessible as well.

It doesn't just look good, either. This case has a lot of utility. It has a built-in Apple Pencil 2 holder, a horizontal viewing stand, and integrated sound channels that help amplify whatever audio you're listening to. The Apple Pencil recess uses magnets to keep it safe and sound, and the cover also uses magnetism to work as a smart cover and let the iPad know when to turn on and off.

The wood comes with a limited lifetime warranty, and the rest of the case is covered up to one year. You'll also get free shipping and a 30-day money back promise.

Remember, these cases are designed for specific versions of the iPad Pro. Lucky for you Amazon has both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch in stock in a variety of capacities.

