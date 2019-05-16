Pad & Quill has announced two new bags, the Gladstone leather briefcase and the Gladstone leather duffel bag . The two bags are very similar, and they are both designed to be able to hold a laptop up to 15 inches, like the MacBook Pro .

Durable, stylish, and currently $60 off the price it will be going for when it releases. What's not to love about that?

The main difference between them is in the size. The briefcase weighs 4.6 pounds and measures 18" x 12" x 16". The duffel bag is 6.5 pounds and measures 19" x 11.5" x 16". Since each bag is treated by a professional artisan, you'll find a unique signature on the inside as well. Both come with a 25-year warranty on the leather and a 30-day money back guarantee.

The Gladstone design refers to the way this bag opens, closes, and manages to create a sense of space without making it look too bulky. So the top has an ultra-wide hinged opening, which opens up into a large bucket interior. It can be secured shut with a strap and rivet closure (the duffel bag has two of these straps instead of one). Both bags have removable shoulder straps and comfortable carrying handles with copper rivets.

The pockets vary a bit between the two styles but both have a padded interior pocket big enough for your laptop. You'll also find zippered internal pockets and external slip pockets. The briefcase has some internal space for accessories, including two pen holders, and the duffel bag has side organizers.

The materials used for these bags are top notch. The leather is American sourced and the finest full-gain leather possible. The leather is actually hand selected, and it's so good it has what Pad & Quill call "patina potential." That just means over time, the leather will become distinctive and well-worn with a look that's unique and beautiful to you. The inside is lined with a stylish Herringbone fabric that is also designed to help you see what's inside. Both bags use durable sailcloth stitching, and the duffel bag has brass stud feet to help elevate it off the ground.

These bags aren't quite out yet. Both will be available in Chestnut or Whiskey exterior colors the week of June 2. You can pre-order at Pad & Quill today and get a discount. The Gladstone leather briefcase is down to $475 from a release price of $525. The Gladstone leather duffel bag is $60 off with a pre-order, down to $565 from $625.

