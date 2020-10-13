Reported by MacRumors, Apple is offering customers who are interested in purchasing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-approval for the iPhone Upgrade Program. Preapprovals will be available until 9:00 PM Pacific Time on October 15.

Going through the preapproval process allow customers to skip these steps and preorder their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro faster when preorders go live on October 16. The report also confirms that preorders will go live at 5:00 AM Pacific Time on that Friday, matching last year's iPhone preorder time.

It appears that, if you want an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you will be unable to get completely through the preapproval process just yet. Apple will most likely open the preapproval process for those devices when it gets closer to their preorder date of November 6. You can, however, sign up for reminders for when each device will be available for preorder.