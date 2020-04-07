iPad Pro (2020) drawingSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • You can preorder the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro on Amazon.
  • The US site does not specify a ship date, but the UK site suggests May 30th.
  • Preorders are available for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

When Apple announced the new iPad Pro in March, it also gave a preview of an accessory that practically outshined the iPad itself. The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro will bring Apple's backlit keyboard and trackpad to the iPad Pro for the first time, as well as a floating design for the iPad when it is attached to the keyboard case.

While Apple has not started orders for the new keyboard yet, Amazon has apparently been running preorders for the upcoming Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro for weeks. Technology Youtuber DailyTekk posted on Twitter about the preorder this evening.

Amazon is currently taking preorders for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the keyboard. While the United States website does not specify a ship date, AppleInsider has noticed that the UK website for Amazon says that customers can expect a ship date of May 30th.

You can preorder both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro today.

Magic

Apple Magic Keyboard

A magic keyboard for a magical piece of glass.

The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro brings a backlit keyboard and trackpad case to the iPad Pro directly from Apple for the first time.

