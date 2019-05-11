Companies in virtually every industry and ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 conglomerates are always looking for talented and trained project managers who can inspire teams, exceed goals, and innovate new products and services. And the good news is that you don't need to spend an exorbitant amount of time and money on a traditional business degree in order to get the skills you need to enter this lucrative field.
The Complete Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle will get you up to speed with the field's most relied-upon and powerful platforms and methodologies, and it's currently available for more than 95 percent off the regular $1,170 price tag. That brings the total down to just $39.
With eight courses and more than 100 hours of instruction led by industry pros, this training is ideal for anyone who wants to either begin or further a career in project management.
You'll learn how to eliminate project waste using Agile Scrum, manage teams and exceed goals with Agile XP, innovate new products using the tried-and-true Six Sigma method, and much more. You'll even be able to work toward valuable certifications such as the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification in order to add weight to your resume and edge out the competition.
Train to become an in-demand project manager with this $39 bundle!
Get the skills you need to become an in-demand project manager with the Complete Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle for just $39, which is more than 95 percent off for a limited time.