In a press release, Press Play has announced that it is launching a live 24-hour event inside Press Play Slots, currently the #3 app in the Casino category on the App Store. The Portals event will give players the chance to win a $1,000,000 grand prize, a first of its kind event in a mobile gaming app. For those who miss out on the $1 million prize, players will still have chances to win $250,000 in other cash prizes.

The event will begin on Friday, October 9 at 11 PM ET and last until Saturday, October 10 at 11 PM ET. The first person to unlock all twenty-five portals will win the $1 million grand prize, while the next twenty players to beat the game will each win $10,000. Another $50,000 in prizes will also be available for other players.

This limited-time event is just the latest and largest cash giveaway for the rising game studio. Press Play Slots, which has ranked as high as the #1 casino game on Apple's App Store recently, already hands out more than $200,000 a month in cash prizes through normal play.

Unlike traditional casino games, the Press Play Slots app requires no money from its users in order to play. Instead of costing money, players watch ads in order to get more coins to continue playing the game.

If you want to try your chance at winning the $1,000,000 grand prize or one of the twenty-plus other prizes, download Press Play Slots for free on the App Store and play the Portals 24-hour event between Friday, October 9 at 11 PM ET and Saturday, October 10 at 11 PM ET.