Pride 2020 may look a bit different than it has in years past, but June is here bringing a dazzling array of new rainbow-themed merchandise to a retailer near you. If you're anything like me, Pride is a big deal every year. Being Queer isn't always easy, and for one month, rainbows and equality seem to make a big push. Everywhere you look, from Target to Doc Martens, there are pride-themed shoes, shirts, mugs, and more begging you to buy them.

However, just because a company is willing to cash in on LGBTQIA+ identities, doesn't mean they actually support them. So I set out on a mission to find as many companies selling pride merchandise that actually donate to LGBTQIA+ causes. In years past, the results haven't been....amazing. Many shops just want your money but don't want to support you, your partner, or your rights. It's about the bottom line for them.

This year, that isn't the case. Instead, there are new companies that are all donating at least a portion of their sales to LGBTQIA organizations and charities.

Companies and Brands donating profits