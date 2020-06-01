June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community, but you can even support them if you're not. I mean, love is love, friends. But how can you show that you support them? There's a lot of ways, but an easy one is to simply decorate your phone with a snazzy Pride Month wallpaper. Not only do these look good, but others can see you're an ally of the LGBTQ+ community whenever your phone lights up. Here are a few of our favorite Pride Month wallpapers for your iPhone.

Love is love

These are some of our favorite Pride Month wallpapers that we've found online for your iPhone. Do you have any of your own personal favorites? Share them in the comments! And remember, love is love, folks.