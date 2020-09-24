Amazon's e-readers are simply the perfect way to enjoy the latest book releases digitally, with light, distraction-free designs, and eye-friendly displays, but the best Kindles come at a cost. With the internet's biggest shopping event just around the corner, we expect to see tons of Prime Day Kindle deals, so if you ever wanted to hold your entire library in your hand, this may be your best opportunity.

The latest Kindle readers offer something for just about everyone, with fun colors, large, easy-to-read screens, and cellular connectivity. The classic Kindle is affordable and offers tried-and-true performance. A special Kids Edition adds a worry-free 2-year warranty and cover to the mix.

The Kindle Paperwhite includes a beautiful screen, waterproofing, and double the storage. And last but not least, the Kindle Oasis has a slightly bigger screen, physical buttons for flipping through pages, and lighting that automatically adjusts based on the environment.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Although Prime Day is still a few weeks away, it never hurts to check out current pricing for Kindles, as Amazon could use this opportunity to clear out inventory ahead of potential product refreshes. Even at its suggested price of $90, the base model e-reader offers plenty of storage and capabilities for most, and Prime Day Kindle deals will only make it better. Here are all of the best Prime Day Kindle deals for all of the current Kindles.

Which Kindle should you get?

Regardless of which Kindle you choose, reading books digitally will never be the same thanks to the incredible battery life and those special eye-friendly screens. For casual readers, we recommend the base, ad-supported Kindle, as it offers the most bang for your buck. Starting below $100, the base Kindle sports plenty of storage with 8GB on-board, a glare-free six-inch display with adjustable Front Light, Bluetooth for Audible books, and a battery that lasts for weeks. The base Kindle is also used in the Kindle Kids Edition, which throws in a case and 2-year warranty for just a few bucks more.

If you want to take your books along for all of your travels, then go with the Kindle Paperwhite. The Paperwhite has a screen tuned for crystal clear reading even in sunlight with a pixel density of 300ppi that is almost double that of the base model. The Paperwhite has an IPX8 water resistance rating that allows it to survive for up to 60 minutes in six feet of water, which is perfect for lounging around by the pool. The Paperwhite also comes in cellular models that can download the latest titles directly from Amazon without having to remember a Wi-Fi password.

Plan to do all of your reading on the Kindle? Then the Kindle Oasis is your best bet. The Oasis has the largest display in the line, coming in at seven-inches, and it has a whopping 25 LEDs that automatically adjust lighting levels based on the environment. The Oasis is also the only Kindle still available with old-school page turn buttons if you are into that sort of thing. If all of that weren't enough, the Oasis includes the same storage capacity, weeks-long battery life, and waterproof rating as the Paperwhite.

The best way to read

Amazon's Kindle line focuses on delivering the best digital reading experience possible with dedicated devices that strip away all of the distractions found on phones and tablets, and with Prime Day Kindle deals, they can be had for cheaper than ever.

Need a little more details surrounding all of the different models or other E-readers? Then check out our guide to the best Kindles of 2020 and the best E-readers 2020. Also, if you are interested in the top of the line Kindle, the Kindle Oasis, then be sure to read our hands-on experience, which we describe it as being a sheer joy.

