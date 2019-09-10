Buying groceries and household essentials in bulk can save a lot of money in the long run, but what happens when the over-abundance of items you purchased goes to waste or remains unused and taking up space in your home somewhere? With Amazon Prime Pantry, you can score similar savings but on everyday size items that won't sit around for months in your cabinet, and thanks to recent changes to the program, Prime members no longer have to pay an add-on fee to get Prime Pantry items delivered! Prime Pantry sells groceries, essentials like laundry detergent, and much more that arrives in one to four days after your order.

Having Prime Pantry added onto your Prime subscription used to cost an extra $5 every month, and while that's a small price to pay for all the convenience and savings that it brings, it was a bit of an annoyance to pay another fee for a Prime feature on top of the regular subscription's cost. Now, Prime Pantry is rolled into Prime's features and won't cost you extra to start using, though there is a minimum shipping threshold to watch out for.

Prime members who reach a Prime Pantry order total of $35 or more will have their order shipped for free; non-Prime Pantry items will not count towards the total. If you're not planning on purchasing that much, orders below $35 will be charged a $5.99 shipping fee.

You won't be able to shop for groceries using Prime Pantry without an Amazon Prime membership. If you're curious, you can start a free 30-day trial to see what it's all about and gain access to Prime Pantry, Prime's free two-day shipping, and more.