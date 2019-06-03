Apple unveiled iOS 13 at the WWDC 2019 keynote, which comes with a lot of performance improvements and new features. One of their bigger points was Privacy and Security on iOS 13, and here's all the details on Apple's serious stance on user privacy.

Sign in with Apple

With the new "Sign in with Apple" feature, you are able to sign in to websites and apps with just your Apple ID. There will no longer be a need to fill out forms or create more passwords.

Sign in with Apple just requires Face ID or Touch ID to work for confirmation, and then you're all set. Apps and websites will only be able to ask for your name and email address. However, Apple can also generate a random email address for you if you don't even want to give out your email, and all messages that are sent to that unique email are forwarded directly to your Apple ID email.

Apple can even generate an email address on a per-app basis, meaning that if you don't want to hear from a particular app anymore, you can just block email sent to that address.

Apple will not track any of your activity and won't have any access to your data.

"Just Once" location sharing

Apps always seem to be asking for permission to use your location, for whatever reason. It's an annoyance, and we always wonder why they need that info, or what they're doing with it. And it's always "Only while using the app" or "Always." Or you can just say "Never," but then some apps won't work. But not anymore.

Now you can give an app permission to access your location just once. But if you choose to give an app or website more than that, Apple offers more protections than before. You'll be able to get reports of when an app has used your location, and for what purpose.

HomeKit Secure Video

The footage on home security cameras contains highly sensitive and personal data. With HomeKit Secure Video, all of your security camera footage gets end-to-end encryption before it's stored securely in iCloud. Only you and the people you invite into your Home app are able to view these videos.

This service is free with existing iCloud accounts and does not count against your iCloud storage plan. Apple has confirmed that Logitech will be using this feature, with more brands to come in the future.

There will also be router support in HomeKit, allowing you to "firewall off" accessories from a network. Linksys, Eero, and Spectrum are brands that have been confirmed for this, with more to come.

Questions?

Apple believes that privacy is a fundamental human right, and they take it very seriously. We're glad to see Apple implementing even more measures to protect our data in iOS 13.

If you have any questions regarding the new privacy and security features in iOS 13, drop them here and we'll do our best to answer.