One of the iPhone 13 Pro's biggest new video feature is not expected to debut at launch, and is instead slated for a future iOS 15 update.

Apple has added ProRes video to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The company stated:

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also introduce ProRes,2 an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts, to offer higher color fidelity and less compression.3 This powerful new pro workflow is enabled by the new camera hardware, advanced video encoders and decoders in A15 Bionic, and flash storage pipeline. iPhone is the only smartphone in the world to provide an end-to-end workflow — capture, edit, and share in Dolby Vision or ProRes.

This is a huge upgrade for people who like to film video on iPhone and is especially exciting for semi-pro and pro iPhoneographers. There are a couple of catches, however. Firstly, you won't get ProRes 4K video on the 128GB iPhone 13, that's probably because the files are so big it wouldn't be feasible. Secondly, the new feature isn't coming at launch. Apple's website states:

ProRes will be available in a future iOS 15 update for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Given how awesome this new feature is, it'll definitely be worth the wait. ProRes, a 120Hz display, an A15 Bionic and improved battery life make the iPhone 13 the best iPhone Apple has ever made.