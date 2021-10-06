What you need to know
- The latest developer beta of iOS 15.1 adds support for ProRes video.
- The video codec is limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The third developer beta of iOS 15.1 has enabled a major feature for the iPhone 13 Pro models.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, the latest developer beta for iOS 15.1 adds support for ProRes video recording in Apple's Camera app. The feature is limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple's just-released iOS 15.1 developer beta 3 features native support for ProRes video capture in the default Camera app. The feature comes a couple of days after Filmic Pro launched ProRes capture support in its popular third-party video app…
Apple ProRes is only available for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. To enable ProRes go to Settings → Camera → Formats and enabled the Apple ProRes switch.
ProRes is a professional video codec that is used in many professional camera systems for filmmaking. Support for the new video format is a major upgrade for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max for those who wish to use their iPhone for more professional video purposes.
The one thing that users will have to be mindful of is the amount of storage this file format takes up. It is so data-hungry that Apple only allows iPhone 13 Pro owners with 128GB to record in 1080p rather than 4K.
It's currently unclear if the feature will definitely come to the public when iOS 15.1 officially rolls out to all users. Apple is known to include features in one version of a beta and then remove it in another. However, ProRes is a major feature for the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, so Apple is sure to want to get it into users' hands as quickly as possible.
