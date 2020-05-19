What you need to know
- Rumors of Apple's plan to delay the iPhone release have been rife.
- It was expected that the announcement would still take place in September.
- A new Jon Prosser video suggests the announcement might be delayed, too.
Jon Prosser's recent outing of Apple Glass also included a mention, almost in passing, of the iPhone 12 launch. We've already heard rumors that the coronavirus pandemic might push the release of some iPhones into October and now Prosser says the actual announcement might miss the September window, too.
I've embedded the timestamped video below, but the gist is that Apple is considering pushing the announcement into October to avoid a gap between the event and handsets reaching store shelves. It would, theoretically, also allow Apple to have more stores reopened by that point as well.
This all also potentially ties into the announcement of Google Glass, with Prosser saying that it could happen as soon as the final quarter of this year. Apple also wants to ensure that the media is in attendance for the big announcement. Could pushing the event back a few weeks allow a more traditional Apple media event? Possibly, but a lot needs to happen between now and then for that to happen.
Regardless of Apple Glass, however, it's looking increasingly likely that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro won't be around until October.
