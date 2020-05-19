Jon Prosser's recent outing of Apple Glass also included a mention, almost in passing, of the iPhone 12 launch. We've already heard rumors that the coronavirus pandemic might push the release of some iPhones into October and now Prosser says the actual announcement might miss the September window, too.

I've embedded the timestamped video below, but the gist is that Apple is considering pushing the announcement into October to avoid a gap between the event and handsets reaching store shelves. It would, theoretically, also allow Apple to have more stores reopened by that point as well.