Prosser: Apple's new iPad Pro is coming in March

What you need to know

  • Jon Prosser says that the new iPad Pro is coming in March.
  • Details outside of that are still unclear.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser has cryptically predicted that the next iPad Pro will be coming from Apple in March. Prosser retweeted another user on Twitter, who was asking him about the new iPad Pro, with a one-word response: March.

While Prosser is now saying something will happen with the new iPad Pro in March, there are many other questions to still be answered. For instance, it is unclear if the new iPad Pro will be announced or released in March (or both). It's also unclear if the new iPad will be announced as part of a virtual event, or see its debut in the form of a press release like many Apple products last year.

Prosser's prediction does line up with a report from DigiTimes earlier today that claims Apple will release a mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter of this year. The new display would potentially bring better contrast ratios, power efficiency, and brightness levels to the tablet. It is still debated if March could also see the release of an 11-inch version or if that will come later in 2021.

Apple is expected to launch 12.9-inch miniLED-backlit iPad Pro possibly in first-quarter 2021 and Samsung Electronics its miniLED-backlit LCD TVs in the first quarter as well, stimulating demand for miniLED backlighting, according to industry sources.

It's also been speculated that the new iPad Pro models could follow the iPhone 12 lineup and bring 5G to the iPad for the first time.

