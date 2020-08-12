Jon Prosser is back and with some iPhone dates in hand.

The leaker predicts that Apple will be hosting its iPhone event the week of October 12th, with preorders for the iPhone 12 models kicking off the same week. Apple will begin shipping the devices the following week.

Prosser says that the iPhone 12 Pro models will be pushed back even further, with both preorders and ship dates falling back into the month of November.

He also claims that Apple will announce a new Apple Watch and iPad through press release the week of September 7th and that both devices will be available for order immediately.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Prosser warns that since this year's iPhone release will be staggered and that the Pro models will be delayed even further than the regular models that dates can always change. He does say, however, that "this is the info in the system."

w/c = week commencing (for context)



With the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there's a chance that the dates could slip/change



I'll let you know if anything gets changed! But for now, this is the info in the system 😏 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Announcing the new Apple Watch and iPad in a press release instead of including it as part of the fall event would be a departure from previous years for Apple. Normally, the new Apple Watch is always part of the same event as the new iPhone.

Apple confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 would be delayed in its recent earnings call with investors, but did specificy the exact new launch dates.