Prototype shows that Apple almost made a Jet Black iPhone X

What you need to know
- Apple leaker Mr. White has released images of a supposed iPhone X prototype.
- The prototype shows that Apple had considered releasing the phone in Jet Black.
Apple both introduced and ended the Jet Black iPhone with the iPhone 7, but it appears that the company at least considered continuing the color with the iPhone X.
Prolific Apple leaker Mr. White posted a series of images on Friday showing off what the account claims to be a genuine iPhone X prototype. The images, which compare the prototype to the Space Gray iPhone X that was released, show that Apple had tested out the new iPhone with the Jet Black color that it had released for the iPhone 7.
"They have tried iPhone X Jet Black before"
The Jet Black color of the iPhone was a short-lived shade, as it was both introduced and ended with the iPhone 7. While the color was very popular and a hit with a subset of iPhone customers, it might have also taken the trophy as the biggest fingerprint magnet of any Apple product ever invented. Without a case, the phone quickly lost its glimmering shine. A clear iPhone case was truly the only way to keep it looking as intended.
Since Jet Black, Apple has introduced a ton of colors into the iPhone lineup, especially once they launched the Pro series of iPhones. The latest iPhone lineup offers the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue.
