iPad Air deal at Amazon: Grab the 256GB model at $69 off

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Almost

Prototype shows that Apple almost made a Jet Black iPhone X

The Jet Black iPhone almost made it.
Joe Wituschek

Iphone X Jet Black Prototype Mr WhiteSource: Mr. White

What you need to know

  • Apple leaker Mr. White has released images of a supposed iPhone X prototype.
  • The prototype shows that Apple had considered releasing the phone in Jet Black.

Apple both introduced and ended the Jet Black iPhone with the iPhone 7, but it appears that the company at least considered continuing the color with the iPhone X.

Prolific Apple leaker Mr. White posted a series of images on Friday showing off what the account claims to be a genuine iPhone X prototype. The images, which compare the prototype to the Space Gray iPhone X that was released, show that Apple had tested out the new iPhone with the Jet Black color that it had released for the iPhone 7.

"They have tried iPhone X Jet Black before"

The Jet Black color of the iPhone was a short-lived shade, as it was both introduced and ended with the iPhone 7. While the color was very popular and a hit with a subset of iPhone customers, it might have also taken the trophy as the biggest fingerprint magnet of any Apple product ever invented. Without a case, the phone quickly lost its glimmering shine. A clear iPhone case was truly the only way to keep it looking as intended.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Since Jet Black, Apple has introduced a ton of colors into the iPhone lineup, especially once they launched the Pro series of iPhones. The latest iPhone lineup offers the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue.

iPhone 12 Blue

iPhone 12

Bottom line: For most people, there is no reason to invest in the Pro model. With near-matched specs across the board, this is the new standard in iPhone.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.