I've never used an air purifier before this year despite having a house full of pets, a propensity for cooking spicy food that makes eye-stinging smoke and suffering from allergies and asthma. I don't know why it took me so long to do something about the air quality in my home, but after trying the PURO²XYGEN P500 high-performance air purifier, I won't be going back to living without one. The device put aside all my concerns about air purifiers in that it's effortless to set up, quiet, and clearly working. While it's only designed for rooms of up to 550-square feet, after positioning it in my front hallway, I've found it more than capable of cleaning up the mess I make of my home's air after cooking while also dealing with the clouds of dust and hair kicked up by my dog after a visit to the park. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier Bottom line: Using a six-stage advanced purification system with an activated carbon filter, this air purifier will remove 99.98% of airborne contaminants from a room. The Good Extremely quiet

Six-stage purification system

One-year warranty with full refund guaranteed

Air quality indicator The Bad Doesn't cover as much space as some models $170 at Amazon

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier: What I like

Because this was my first experience with an air purifier, I was a bit worried that the setup would be complicated, but I got the PURO²XYGEN P500 air purifier running in about five minutes. The filter cover comes off extremely easily without any need for tools, and then all you need to do is remove the polybag containing the filter, slot it in, and seal it back up. The PURO²XYGEN P500 air purifier covers all the bases with a six-stage advanced purification system that removes 99.98% of airborne contaminants through a fine mesh pre-filter, true HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, cold catalyst filter, UV light sanitizer, and negative ion generator. Because the HEPA filter and activated carbon filter are combined, you only have one thing to change out. The replacement costs $30, and the filter indicator light will let you know when it's time, so you don't have to worry about marking your calendar. I wasn't sure how necessary the air filter actually was when I turned it on, and the air quality indicator showed a low concentration of particulate matter and excellent air quality in my home. But when I started cooking, the device went to work. I love making spicy food, which has the unpleasant side effect of filling the place with aerosolized capsaicin. That immediately kicked my air quality into the red mode, and the filter speedily sucked in the eye-stinging smoke so I could enjoy my hot food without the unpleasant environmental effects. My husband's a very light sleeper, so I was worried that having the air filter going would keep him awake, but the PURO²XYGEN P500 air purifier is pretty much silent, thanks to its streamlined airway design. It has three different speed modes, so you can adjust it to make it even quieter if you want, and you can use the device's sleep mode to also turn off its LED light for a set period of time. PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier: What I don't like

My house has a very open layout, making the PURO²XYGEN P500 air purifier's 550-square foot range somewhat limiting. I currently have it positioned in my front hallway to clear incoming dust and smoke from the kitchen without concerns about spills that would come from having it be closer to my appliances. I feel like I might need a second device to really maximize the effectiveness when it comes to pet dander considering my animals spend much of their time in other rooms. The device has a child lock to disable the buttons on the control panel, and it's more necessary than I thought it would be since I don't actually have any kids. The device is highly sensitive and has accidentally been turned off or had its settings changed multiple times just by being lightly jostled by my dog. The competition

If you're on a tighter budget and have bigger rooms, you might want to consider the Okaysou AirMax8L, which costs about $50 less and covers up to 800-square feet. However, that device lacks an air-quality indicator, so you won't have as good a way of assessing how well it's working and when the filter needs changing. The TaoTronics TT-AP003 has all the same bells and whistles as the PURO²XYGEN P500, including a child lock, sleep mode, three fan speeds, an air-quality indicator, and it costs the same amount. However, it only is recommended for rooms of up to 370-square feet, and the prefilter should be washed every two weeks, so it's not as good an option for medium-sized rooms or people like me that want a solution they don't have to devote too much time to. PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You want an air purifier you don't have to worry about The PURO²XYGEN P500 air purifier is easy to set up, doesn't require regular maintenance, and will tell you when its filter needs to be replaced. It's an incredibly stress-free device. You're very sensitive to noise The device is designed to be extremely quiet normally, and you can adjust the fan speed to make it even quieter. You want a filter that cleans everything The six-stage filtration system makes the PURO²XYGEN P500 one of the most sophisticated devices on the market, helping to clean your home of pathogens, pet dander, smoke, and anything else that could leave your eyes and lungs irritated. You should not buy this if ... You have very large rooms The PURO²XYGEN P500 air purifier is only recommended for 550-square feet, so if you have a big space and can only afford one device, you might want a different model. 4.5 out of 5 If you want to feel safer and healthier at home but don't want to deal with a lot of maintenance, complicated setup, or noise, the PURO²XYGEN P500 is the perfect device. Its air quality monitor will let you know when it's working and also remind you when it's time to swap out the filter so you can forget about it again.