Qualcomm has reported a 62% rise in sales year-on-year driven in part by demand for 5G and the iPhone 12.

From The Wall Street Journal:

Qualcomm Inc. parlayed the global 5G rollout and Apple Inc.'s inclusion of its chips in the latest iPhone models into an earnings jump that failed to satisfy investors betting phone-chip sales would be even higher.

The mobile-phone chip maker on Wednesday said its quarterly sales rose 62% from the year-ago period to $8.24 billion. Net income for the first quarter of the company's financial year more than doubled to $2.46 billion.

The company narrowly missed Wall Street's sales expectations of $8.27 billion, but beat the bottom line protection of net income of $2.09 billion, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Sales of chips for phones came in slightly below investor expectations that had been supercharged by Apple's strong earnings a week ago. Qualcomm's stock fell more than 8% in after-hours trading.