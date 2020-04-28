What you need to know
- Queer Eye's Bobby Berk took to Twitter to give some advice on interior design in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- Yes, some of the homes probably make yours look terrible (or amazing) by comparison.
- It's unclear if Queer Eye will host something like this again in the future on Twitter.
Not even the Fab Five are immune to the charm of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While we all wait for the next season of Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, the show's interior design expert, decided to give some fans tips on how to spruce up their homes in Nintendo's game.
A lot of his replies on Twitter tended to be jokes or praise for someone's house, but from time to time her did offer some genuine advice, like adding some lighting to to brighten up a place.
Gurl... you trashy! 🤣— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
The cutest!! @sabrinanetflix cute! pic.twitter.com/th0Mr6KFey— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
I’d put some nice lighting around the entrance to really brighten the place up.— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
Good luck with your turnip prices!
A common theme? Stop lining your walls with furniture. Don't be afraid to put some decor in the center of the room. I know I'm not the only one guilty of this.
Considering we're all stuck at home due to the pandemic, what better way to spend your time than redecorating your house. In Animal Crossing, of course. Just make sure you have enough money to spend because the home of your dreams can cost a serious amount of Bells. Tom Nook doesn't renovate for free.
Design
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Create the house of your dreams
Animal Crossing: New Horizons lays out a perfect canvas to create your dream home... if you have enough Bells. With so many items to acquire and designs to come up with, the sky's the limit.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stay current with Apple Podcasts’ revamped News category
Apple has just released a nice update to the News category in the Podcasts app. It’s even easier to find free, high-quality podcasts about the topics that matter right now.
Q1 iPhone shipments up 80% in India
Q1 iPhone shipments in India grew by nearly 80% year on year!
Withings unveils new Sleep Analyzer in UK and EU, coming to the US
Withings has today unveiled its new Sleep Analyzer to help measure how well you sleep!
Get your hands on these adorable Animal Crossing amiibo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons works with amiibo. Here's a list of all of them including where to buy them.