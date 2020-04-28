Not even the Fab Five are immune to the charm of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While we all wait for the next season of Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, the show's interior design expert, decided to give some fans tips on how to spruce up their homes in Nintendo's game.

A lot of his replies on Twitter tended to be jokes or praise for someone's house, but from time to time her did offer some genuine advice, like adding some lighting to to brighten up a place.

Gurl... you trashy! 🤣 — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

I’d put some nice lighting around the entrance to really brighten the place up.



Good luck with your turnip prices! — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020

A common theme? Stop lining your walls with furniture. Don't be afraid to put some decor in the center of the room. I know I'm not the only one guilty of this.

Considering we're all stuck at home due to the pandemic, what better way to spend your time than redecorating your house. In Animal Crossing, of course. Just make sure you have enough money to spend because the home of your dreams can cost a serious amount of Bells. Tom Nook doesn't renovate for free.