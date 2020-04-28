Queer Eye Animal CrossingSource: Queer Eye

What you need to know

  • Queer Eye's Bobby Berk took to Twitter to give some advice on interior design in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
  • Yes, some of the homes probably make yours look terrible (or amazing) by comparison.
  • It's unclear if Queer Eye will host something like this again in the future on Twitter.

Not even the Fab Five are immune to the charm of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While we all wait for the next season of Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, the show's interior design expert, decided to give some fans tips on how to spruce up their homes in Nintendo's game.

A lot of his replies on Twitter tended to be jokes or praise for someone's house, but from time to time her did offer some genuine advice, like adding some lighting to to brighten up a place.

A common theme? Stop lining your walls with furniture. Don't be afraid to put some decor in the center of the room. I know I'm not the only one guilty of this.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Considering we're all stuck at home due to the pandemic, what better way to spend your time than redecorating your house. In Animal Crossing, of course. Just make sure you have enough money to spend because the home of your dreams can cost a serious amount of Bells. Tom Nook doesn't renovate for free.

Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Create the house of your dreams

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lays out a perfect canvas to create your dream home... if you have enough Bells. With so many items to acquire and designs to come up with, the sky's the limit.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.