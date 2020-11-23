Razer Kishi game controller for iPhone now available at Apple Stores

What you need to know
- The Razer Kishi gaming controller is now available at Apple Stores worldwide.
- The controller offers a stellar gaming experience for iOS devices.
Razer has announced that its Razer Kishi gaming controller for iOS is now being sold at Apple's retail stores across the globe. The company announced the new availability on Twitter earlier today, specifically calling out the controller's compatibility with Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service.
The Razer Kishi for iOS is now available at select Apple stores worldwide. Stop by to experience @butter_royale, the world's wildest food fight game, and 120+ other incredibly fun titles on @AppleArcade, Apple's game subscription service on the App Store.
iMore reviewed the Razer Kishi back in September and with its precise and tactile feedback, comfortability, and pass-through charging, iMore's Christine Chan called it "the one to get."
If you do a lot of gaming on your iPhone, you're going to want a good controller to go with it, and the Razer Kishi is the one to get. It brings the Xbox controller layout to your iPhone with precise and tactile feedback, is comfortable to hold, and lets you charge up your phone as you play. Just have a pair of Bluetooth headphones ready, and understand that the slight wobble is there, but completely normal and won't interfere with your game.
If you are planning on playing Apple Arcade on your Apple TV more than your iPhone, however, check out our list of the Best Game Controllers for Apple TV in 2020.
In addition to finding the Razer Kishi in Apple's retail stores, you can check out and purchase the controller on the Apple Store website.
