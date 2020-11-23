Razer Kishi game controller for iPhone now available at Apple Stores

Razer has announced that its Razer Kishi gaming controller for iOS is now being sold at Apple's retail stores across the globe. The company announced the new availability on Twitter earlier today, specifically calling out the controller's compatibility with Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service.

The Razer Kishi for iOS is now available at select Apple stores worldwide. Stop by to experience @butter_royale, the world's wildest food fight game, and 120+ other incredibly fun titles on @AppleArcade, Apple's game subscription service on the App Store.

The Razer Kishi for iOS is now available at select Apple stores worldwide. Stop by to experience @butter_royale, the world's wildest food fight game, and 120+ other incredibly fun titles on @AppleArcade, Apple's game subscription service on the App Store. https://t.co/0yXw259K3S pic.twitter.com/FHJx8ok69r — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) November 23, 2020

iMore reviewed the Razer Kishi back in September and with its precise and tactile feedback, comfortability, and pass-through charging, iMore's Christine Chan called it "the one to get."