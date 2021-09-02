Popular file-handling app Documents from the folks at Readdle has just received a big new update and it's better than ever. Documents X is in the App Store ready for download now, complete with Smart Actions, a new look, and more.

At the top of the list of new features is undoubtedly something that Readdle is calling Smart Actions. Put simply, Smart Actions predict what you will want to do with a file so you don't have to go digging through menus to find the action you need.

Think of [Smart Actions] as smart contextual shortcuts. Once you perform any action such as uploading a file or scanning a document, Documents suggests the best next action to take. Here are a just few examples: Upload a file to Dropbox, and Documents suggests you share a link

Open a web page with a PDF file, and the app offers to download it

Download a music video, and Documents suggests extracting audio from it

Save a PDF from another app, and Documents lets you sign it right away

Move a photo, and Documents can show you its new location

All suggestions are contextual, so you won't be promoted to play a PDF or read an MP3, for example.