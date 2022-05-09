Some people are talking about the resurgence of RSS but the truth is that it never went away. ReadKit has long been one of the best ways to read RSS feeds and now it's better than ever with a big version 3.0 update that adds a ton of features and changes to the mix.

Perhaps the big change is that ReadKit is now a universal app which means it has the same features across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It's also now a free app as well, removing the barrier to entry for those who want to get their feet wet. You can use ReadKit for free with no ads or data collection, but those who want to take advantage of the premium features will need to pay up — and those premium features are well worth paying for, too.

Paying for the premium features gets you:

Universal purchase: all premium features are available on both iOS and macOS with a single purchase.

Multiple accounts: use it with two or more accounts at the same time. Allows you to save articles from RSS feeds to read-later accounts.

Unlimited feeds: unlocks the limit of 20 feed for the built-in RSS service.

Manage folders and tags: allows to organize feeds and read-later articles into folders or tags.

Reader mode: displays the full text of article, even if it's not included in the feed source.

Image cache: caches images from articles for offline reading.

Themes and app icons: unlocks all themes and allows you to select a custom application icon.

Import and export OPML: import and export of feed subscriptions via OPML.

Upcoming new features: access to all upcoming premium features.

Support the development: your purchase supports the continued development of ReadKit.

The premium features are behind three different payment options. A monthly payment of $1.99 is offered, while those paying annually pay just $9.99. A lifetime one-time unlock option is also available for $39.99.

ReadKit 3.0 also adds support for new services on macOS including BazQux, FreshRSS, Inoreader, Miniflux, The Old Reader, Tiny Tiny RSS, and Wallabag. A refreshed app icon also helps make everything feel nice and modern, while a Safari extension means adding new RSS feeds has never been easier.

All of that and more is now available in the updated ReadKit app. You can get it from the App Store now. ReadKit is one of the best iPhone, iPad, and Mac RSS readers around and now it's even better than before.