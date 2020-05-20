Ever since Redd started to arrive on their islands, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have been buying his artwork to fill in the new art gallery section of the museum. Unfortunately, Redd doesn't always sell genuine pieces. In fact, odds are solid that you'll end up getting a fake from him. Since these forgeries can't be sold or donated, most players will either toss them in storage or use them as home decorations. However, something many players are unaware of is the fact that these fakes have a...supernatural side. Here's a look at the haunted artworks you can be unfortunate (or fortunate, depending on what you're into) enough to come across in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What kinds of hauntings are there? I FOUND ONE OF THE HAUNTED PAINTINGS WTF #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/usF7bTiwbb — tops for revolution (@ryanofpluto) May 11, 2020 There are multiple different types of hauntings found throughout the various fake paintings and statues that Redd sells. Most commonly, you'll notice that the facial expression or body position of a figure within a haunted painting will shift dramatically. Also, some haunted paintings will have eyes that eerily open and close. You can also sometimes spot mysterious, shadowy figures on the back of a painting's canvas, assuming you've placed it on the ground and rotated it. You won't be able to see this shadow if you hang the art on a wall. As far as haunted statues go, they will either float when activated with the A button or will emit an eerie glow during the night. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo When do haunted artworks activate? Check out the HAUNTED Graceful Painting & Scary Painting! Wait for itt...#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNHREDD pic.twitter.com/oQMXauNLDM — ·⊱𝔸𝕟𝕜𝕠⊰· (@Tanukibeans) May 15, 2020 All haunted artworks will remain normal until around 6-6:30 PM EST, during the sunset. Around this time, fake paintings' eyes will close, or their facial expressions will change and body parts will shift. Fake statues will begin to float if activated by the player or glow. The haunted artworks will remain in their spooky state until 6-6:30 AM EST the next morning when the sun rises. Following the completion of the sunrise, everything will return to normal. This cycle will repeat infinitely, and it doesn't matter if the haunted artworks are kept indoors or outdoors. How can I tell fake artworks from real ones?

If you want to avoid (or search out!) these haunted pieces of art, make sure you thoroughly evaluate the piece of art you're planning on buying from Redd before you pull the trigger on the purchase. Redd's forgeries have specific details — some small, some large — that don't line up with the work of art that exists in real life, so if you notice something off about a painting or statue in his shop that you've seen pictures of, it's most likely a fake. We recommend using our guide on Redd's forgeries to make spotting the fake artworks a lot easier. Whether you want to collect or avoid them, the guide will provide you with all the references you need. Your thoughts What do you think of the fact that Redd's fake artwork is haunted? Are you planning on collecting the forgeries, or are you going to avoid them? I think collecting them all is a good idea so that you can use them in spooky-themed rooms come Halloween time. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for $60 on Nintendo Switch.