Apple is expected to ship anywhere up to six new iPhone models next year with the bulk of them being the first iPhones to feature 5G wireless technology. Reported by Macrumors, the expected new design as well as the inclusion of 5G should not cause a significant price increase according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

5G components are projected to raise the production cost of the new iPhones by anywhere from $30 to $100, but in a note by TF International Securities, Kuo states that Apple intends to offset this additional cost by reducing its costs across the supply chain.

One possible area to see a reduction in investment is the company's potentially current practice of making an upfront, non-recurring engineering payment to suppliers who assisted in the redesigned metal chassis and frame for the upcoming 5G iPhones. This investment goes towards the "one-time cost to research, design, develop, and test a new product or component." Kuo believes that Apple intends to bring this, along with other areas of external research and development, in house.