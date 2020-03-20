Apple put its refreshed iPad Pro up for order following its announcement on Wednesday, March 18 and if you were quick at getting your order in we might have some good news for you – some orders are starting to ship.

As spotted by MacRumors' Juli Clover, their iPad Pro has already shipped directly from China. Apple hasn't yet told anyone that they've shipped, but if you know what to do you should be able to keep tabs on your new tablet.

Apple is not yet providing shipping details through its own tracking system, but customers in the United States who are receiving their packages through UPS can use the track by reference feature with a phone number or an order number to track their packages. UPS My Choice, which displays upcoming deliveries in a calendar view for those who sign up for an account, also lists ‌iPad Pro‌ shipments that are in transit at the current time. Signing up for a UPS My Choice account is free.

Buyers can expect their iPad Pro to arrive on or around March 25, the date the new tablets officially go on sale. The same can't be said about the impressive Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, though. That won't go on sale until some point in May.