What you need to know
- Apple placed its refreshed iPad Pro up for order on March 18.
- Early orders are now starting to ship ahead of delivery on March 25.
- They're shipping directly from China.
Apple put its refreshed iPad Pro up for order following its announcement on Wednesday, March 18 and if you were quick at getting your order in we might have some good news for you – some orders are starting to ship.
As spotted by MacRumors' Juli Clover, their iPad Pro has already shipped directly from China. Apple hasn't yet told anyone that they've shipped, but if you know what to do you should be able to keep tabs on your new tablet.
Apple is not yet providing shipping details through its own tracking system, but customers in the United States who are receiving their packages through UPS can use the track by reference feature with a phone number or an order number to track their packages.
UPS My Choice, which displays upcoming deliveries in a calendar view for those who sign up for an account, also lists iPad Pro shipments that are in transit at the current time. Signing up for a UPS My Choice account is free.
Buyers can expect their iPad Pro to arrive on or around March 25, the date the new tablets officially go on sale. The same can't be said about the impressive Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, though. That won't go on sale until some point in May.
LiDAR for Life
iPad Pro (2020)
An iPad camera that is now as good as an iPhone's.
The 2020 iPad Pro has a faster processor, an advanced camera system, a LiDAR scanner for AR, and support for a true cursor experience with the Magic Keyboard with Trackpad.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The upcoming Brydge Pro+ keyboard and trackpad will support iOS 13.4
Brydge has confirmed that the Pro+ keyboard and trackpad will support the 2020 iPad Pros as well as the new iOS 13.4 pointer features.
Miley Cyrus says her dad can't master FaceTime. He should read our guide!
Singer Miley Cyrus says that her father has to get help whenever he wants to call her on FaceTime.
Scissor switches have returned to the latest version of the MacBook Air
Scissor switches are back! Here’s all the important info on the keyboard on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.
Accessorize your 12.9-inch iPad Pro!
Want to outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the very best? Here are our recommendations.