Those looking to get their hands on a bargain M1 Mac mini with a 10Gb Ethernet port can now get a refurbished machine with prices starting at $849.

While M1 Mac minis normally come with gigabit Ethernet, those who need more throughput can opt for the 10Gb option instead. With standard M1 Mac minis also available as a refurbished option, the 10Gb premium appears to be $100.

As MacRumors points out, buying a refurbished machine will save you $150 right now.

When buying the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ new, customers have to use a build-to-order configuration to upgrade from standard Gigabit ethernet to 10Gb ethernet for an additional $100. A refurbished ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 10Gb ethernet sells for $849, which is a $150 saving on the same machine if bought new.

While most won't benefit from the extra bandwidth, a 10Gb M1 Mac mini could be the best Mac for use in data centers and other high-throughput environments.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty as well as all of the accessories a new machine would also come with. The machines are a great way to get into a Mac without paying full price with Apple giving each machine a clean bill of health before it is made available to buy.

Apple always makes its machines available as refurbished products as and when it has the devices on hand, but that also means that stock levels can be erratic and you may not always find the exact configuration you're looking for.

You can buy the refurbished Mac mini, and other machines, in the Apple Store now.