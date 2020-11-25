Reliable leaker says redesigned MacBooks will still feature Intel chips

What you need to know
- Reliable Apple leaker L0vetodream says Apple will release Intel-based MacBooks with a new design.
- The Macs with the new design are expected to release in the second half of 2021.
Earlier today, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would be bringing new designs to the Apple Watch and Apple Silicon MacBooks in the second half of 2021.
While the new Apple Watch is expected to feature "innovative health management functions" and a new design, the new M1 MacBook lineup could feature mini-LED displays.
Similarly, Kuo says that new MacBook models featuring Apple silicon will be announced in the second half of next year, and these will also feature a new design. Kuo has previously reported that Apple may release a new mini-LED based MacBook lineup in 2021, expected to feature Apple silicon. Apple announced the first Apple silicon-based MacBooks at its November 'One More Thing' event earlier this month.
After the report came out, reliable Apple leaker L0vetodream retweeted the article saying that the redesign for the MacBook lineup would not only apply to those running Apple silicon.
not only for Silicon
This would seem to indicate that Apple will release redesigned MacBooks still packing Intel chips next year. Apple has said that the transition from Intel to Apple silicon will take two years, but it is surprising to hear that the company may still offer Intel-based Macs in a new design.
So far, the Mac configurations that Apple offers with its M1 chip have completely replaced the Intel-based Macs.
Save 25% on everything Mujjo makes including some great iPhone cases
Mujjo makes some stunning iPhone cases and now you can save 25% on anything you like. They even make gloves designed for touching your iPhone!
Track CPU temperature and thermal throttling with the open source Hot
Ever wondered whether your CPU is so hot it's being forced to run slower? This free app tells you.
HomePod mini fans in Mexico and Taiwan can now place their orders
Apple's HomePod mini is now available in two more countries, but a third will have to wait a little while longer.
Looking for some last minute HomeKit gift ideas? We got you covered!
With the holiday clock ticking down, there's only a bit of time left to grab an awesome HomeKit-enabled device for that special someone.