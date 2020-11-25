Reliable leaker says redesigned MacBooks will still feature Intel chips

Earlier today, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would be bringing new designs to the Apple Watch and Apple Silicon MacBooks in the second half of 2021.

While the new Apple Watch is expected to feature "innovative health management functions" and a new design, the new M1 MacBook lineup could feature mini-LED displays.

Similarly, Kuo says that new MacBook models featuring Apple silicon will be announced in the second half of next year, and these will also feature a new design. Kuo has previously reported that Apple may release a new mini-LED based MacBook lineup in 2021, expected to feature Apple silicon. Apple announced the first Apple silicon-based MacBooks at its November 'One More Thing' event earlier this month.

After the report came out, reliable Apple leaker L0vetodream retweeted the article saying that the redesign for the MacBook lineup would not only apply to those running Apple silicon.

not only for Silicon https://t.co/mEbI51qg11 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 25, 2020

This would seem to indicate that Apple will release redesigned MacBooks still packing Intel chips next year. Apple has said that the transition from Intel to Apple silicon will take two years, but it is surprising to hear that the company may still offer Intel-based Macs in a new design.

So far, the Mac configurations that Apple offers with its M1 chip have completely replaced the Intel-based Macs.