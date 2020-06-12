Believe it or not, I was not always an Apple fan. I grew up with Windows and PCs in the house, but we never had a Mac or even an iPod. In fact, I never owned an Apple product until the first iPhone back in 2008 when my mother bought it for me as a birthday gift. However, this was the moment where everything changed. I fell in love with the iPhone, but I wanted more. I eventually bought my very first MacBook later in 2008 with my own money. My first Mac was the white, polycarbonate MacBook, the design that originated back in 2006. At the time when I bought it, I was still in the middle of attending college, so I needed something that would help get me through university, instead of just relying on an old Dell desktop back at home. While I've upgraded my laptop a few times since my original white MacBook, these new machines just don't have that same amount of charm. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Before I bought my polycarbonate MacBook, I was always online and somehow became online friends with other people who were Apple users. I always saw MacBooks posted on social media and my nerdy online friends talking about OS X Leopard. Whenever I went to a Starbucks or even my university library, I often saw other people with MacBooks, and there was something fun and charming about these computers, especially with the glowing Apple logo. I wanted to "fit in" with the other cool kids (as they say), so I bit the bullet and bought one, jumping from a lifelong Windows user to (now) lifelong Apple fan. After all, I didn't really hear any bad things about MacBooks and the software back then. I never regret this choice. My white polycarbonate MacBook became one of my most used devices around the house, aside from my iPhone. It was with me through all-nighters writing research papers to late-night chat sessions with online buddies to watching hours of various anime and television shows in my free time. I took it with me to school to take notes and study while on campus, or just do work at the local coffee shop, and I found it pretty durable enough to lug around all day, even if it was a bit chunky. But it was far from perfect — there were some issues with the plastic cracking near the top case, for example, as well as other issues, but it worked, and I loved having it around.