What you need to know
- Apple Watch Series 7 owners can now use their on-screen keyboard in Due.
- Other changes include a change that shows notification recurrence details when expanded.
Owners of the Apple Watch Series 7 hardware can now enter details into Due using their on-screen keyboard for the first time.
The update, which is available for download from the App Store now, builds on the already impressive voice-based data input by taking advantage of the Apple Watch Series 7 on-screen keyboard. Due version 22.3 also includes support for creating reminders from search text without parsing for dates, the update notes say.
Those full update notes include a healthy number of bug fixes and read:
- Keyboard can now be used to create reminders on Apple Watch Series 7
- Reminders can now be created from search text without parsing for dates
- Notification now shows recurrence details when expanded
- Fixed bug where notification snooze view may be incorrectly sized, or unexpectedly change in size as the due date changes
- Fixed bug where calendar picker is not visible when using Black theme with Light system appearance (thanks Ashok B.)
- Fixed bug where the year component of a date written in Chinese can be wrongly parsed as number of years relative to now (感謝耀华)
- Fixed bug where dates for reminders in future can be truncated (thanks Vladi, 穎琦)
Those who don't yet have Due installed really should fix that — it's one of the best iPhone and Apple Watch apps to ensure you never forget a time-based reminder or alert again. The app is available for download from the App Store now and costs $7.99. There's also a Mac app available, too.
