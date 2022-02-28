Owners of the Apple Watch Series 7 hardware can now enter details into Due using their on-screen keyboard for the first time.

The update, which is available for download from the App Store now, builds on the already impressive voice-based data input by taking advantage of the Apple Watch Series 7 on-screen keyboard. Due version 22.3 also includes support for creating reminders from search text without parsing for dates, the update notes say.

Those full update notes include a healthy number of bug fixes and read:

Keyboard can now be used to create reminders on Apple Watch Series 7

Reminders can now be created from search text without parsing for dates

Notification now shows recurrence details when expanded

Fixed bug where notification snooze view may be incorrectly sized, or unexpectedly change in size as the due date changes

Fixed bug where calendar picker is not visible when using Black theme with Light system appearance (thanks Ashok B.)

Fixed bug where the year component of a date written in Chinese can be wrongly parsed as number of years relative to now (感謝耀华)

Fixed bug where dates for reminders in future can be truncated (thanks Vladi, 穎琦)

Those who don't yet have Due installed really should fix that — it's one of the best iPhone and Apple Watch apps to ensure you never forget a time-based reminder or alert again. The app is available for download from the App Store now and costs $7.99. There's also a Mac app available, too.