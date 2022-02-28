Due App DevicesSource: Due Apps

What you need to know

  • Apple Watch Series 7 owners can now use their on-screen keyboard in Due.
  • Other changes include a change that shows notification recurrence details when expanded.

Owners of the Apple Watch Series 7 hardware can now enter details into Due using their on-screen keyboard for the first time.

The update, which is available for download from the App Store now, builds on the already impressive voice-based data input by taking advantage of the Apple Watch Series 7 on-screen keyboard. Due version 22.3 also includes support for creating reminders from search text without parsing for dates, the update notes say.

Those full update notes include a healthy number of bug fixes and read:

  • Keyboard can now be used to create reminders on Apple Watch Series 7
  • Reminders can now be created from search text without parsing for dates
  • Notification now shows recurrence details when expanded
  • Fixed bug where notification snooze view may be incorrectly sized, or unexpectedly change in size as the due date changes
  • Fixed bug where calendar picker is not visible when using Black theme with Light system appearance (thanks Ashok B.)
  • Fixed bug where the year component of a date written in Chinese can be wrongly parsed as number of years relative to now (感謝耀华)
  • Fixed bug where dates for reminders in future can be truncated (thanks Vladi, 穎琦)

Those who don't yet have Due installed really should fix that — it's one of the best iPhone and Apple Watch apps to ensure you never forget a time-based reminder or alert again. The app is available for download from the App Store now and costs $7.99. There's also a Mac app available, too.

