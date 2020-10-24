If you're buying an iPhone 12 and want to keep playing Fortnite, you might want to think twice about restoring your new phone from an iCloud backup.

As you might already be aware, if you delete or try to reinstall an iOS app that is no longer available on Apple's iOS App Store, you'll be met with an 'unable to install' error message. Sadly for gamers, this is also currently true of Fortnite.

As Twitter user Matt Birchler discovered, switching to a new iPhone and restoring from an iCloud backup will result in you losing access to Fortnite, even if you have the game installed on your previous phone.

Heh, looks like I lost Fortnite by transferring to a new phone. Suppose I should have seen that coming. pic.twitter.com/sP9Ci8Ww6n — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) October 24, 2020

This is the result of Epic Games' ongoing dispute with Apple over in-app-purchases and its alleged monopoly on iOS app distribution, currently an ongoing legal battle set for trial next year. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after Epic Games changed the way it handles payments on iOS, offering users the option to bypass Apple and buy directly from Epic in violation of the App Store guidelines.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store on August 13, and a court has twice since ruled that Apple is not required to restore the app, Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruling that there was significant public interest in requiring parties to adhere to their contractual agreements.

There are already perils for Fortnite players who want to try to update to iOS 14 due to an iOS feature that removes apps to make room for software updates before reinstalling them. If Fortnite is removed your iPhone won't be able to reinstall it for the same reason.

As one Twitter user has noted, restoring your iPhone using direct phone-to-phone transfer might be on possible workaround if you want to keep playing Fortnite on your brand new iPhone.

I suspect if you did the direct phone-to-phone transfer you’d be okay right? Either via WiFi or wired. It’s just if you restore from iCloud. — Matt Cheetham (@MattCheetham) October 24, 2020

If you're brave enough to try this, let us know if it works.