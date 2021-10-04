Apple has reportedly scaled down the number of previous-generation iPhone chips being ordered from TSMC while scaling up orders for the A15 Bionic.

Apple's brand new iPhone 13 lineup uses the A15 Bionic chip, as does the new iPad mini tablet. According to a new paywalled DigiTImes report, Apple is now leaning into its new products and ordering their A15 Bionic chips in great quantities as it tries to keep up with demand. PRedictably, orders for older A14 Bionic chips are slowing.

Apple killed off iPhone 12 Pro Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max during its September iPhone 13 event, both of which used the A14 chips. Apple will also likely expect to sell fewer iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini devices now that they have been superseded by the newer models, reducing the need for chips yet further.

The news comes as Apple continues to battle product shortages, caused in part by a global parts shortage that is causing anything from cars to game consoles to be difficult to get hold of.

Apple announced the iPhone 13 lineup during a streamed event last month, with all four new models going on sale on September 24. Anyone ordering an iPhone 13 now could be waiting weeks to get their hands on one, while the new iPad mini is similarly supply constrained.

The DigiTimes report also notes that Apple's overall 2021 order strategy has not changed for 2021.