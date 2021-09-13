Apple will begin selling the much-rumored mini-LED MacBook Pros "within several weeks" according to a new report. Those machines will also sport a new Apple-designed M1X chip, too.

Writing in the weekend's Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that we should expect the new MacBook Pro refresh within weeks, with the return of MagSafe just one of the features we can look forward to. New 14-inch and 16-inch screens are rumored, while faster M1X chips are thought to debut inside the new notebooks.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, miniLED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks.

The new machines will be the first Apple notebooks to use mini-LED technology. Apple already offers mini-LED as part of the iPad Pro lineup, with improved color reproduction and brightness just some of the benefits afforded by the technology.

While Apple is holding an event tomorrow, that looks set to be dedicated to iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and even AirPods. It seems unlikely that we should expect new Macs to arrive during the same event at this point.

Given the arrival of the Apple M1X chip, a new screen, and the return of MagSafe, it's fair to say the 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh could become the best Mac for a ton of people — although anyone expecting this thing to be cheap is likely to be disappointed.