Report: Beats Studio Buds are getting three new colors tomorrow

What you need to know
- Moon Gray, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Pink Beats Studio Buds are set to be unveiled tomorrow.
- The new colors will be functionally identical to the existing colors.
- Expect the new colors to sell for the same price as the old ones.
Update, April 12 (13:13 pm ET) — Aaaaaand they're official!
Of course, as soon as we published this Beats announced all three new colors. And you didn't think time travel was real!
The Apple-owned Beats will reportedly announce three new colors tomorrow with Moon Gray, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Pink being added to the current options of red, white, and black.
We first heard something along these lines last week when YouTuber Jon Prosser said that the new colors were in the works. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the three colors will be unveiled tomorrow.
The Beats Studio Buds are similar to Apple's own AirPods Pro in functionality although they don't support spatial audio or wireless charging. They will soon come in four more colors than Apple's own earbuds, however.
New Beats Studio Buds in pink, gray and blue should be launching tomorrow.
Quite why Apple refuses to offer its own AirPods Pro in multiple colors, nobody knows. Especially when the company offers its high-end AirPods Max in some gorgeous colors already. Perhaps it sees the Beats lineup as the one that people should turn to when they want new colors.
If and when the new colors are announced we can expect them to sell for the same $149.99 that we're accustomed to — a price that is considerably lower than that of the competing AirPods Pro.
Apple has been rumored to be working on a refresh for the AirPods Pro earbuds, although timelines are yet to be made clear. The current AirPods Pro are perhaps the best iPhone earbuds around, although they're definitely on the pricey side.
