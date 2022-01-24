What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in or around September 2023.
- BOE is rumored to have plans to produce displays for the iPhone 15 Pro devices.
- BOE currently produced displays for iPhone 13.
Apple could have a new ProMotion display manufacturer online by the time it's ready for iPhone 15 Pro according to a new report.
While the company already produced the panels that are used in iPhone 13, it hasn't yet been able to join the race to make 120Hz ProMotion displays as used in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It isn't expected to have its ducks in a row by the time iPhone 14 Pro rolls around either, but that could change by the time iPhone 15 Pro is ready to be announced according to a report by The Elec.
BOE hopes to be able to produce the LPTO displays required for ProMotion by next year in an attempt to compete with the likes of LG Display and Samsung Display. The two Korean firms are set to split Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max device manufacturing between them.
BOE is aggressively expanding its share in Apple's OLED panel supply chain against South Korean rivals Samsung Display and LG Display.
Apple is expected to ship early-200 million units of OLED iPhones this year __ the Chinese display giant is expected to supply panels for up to 20% of the phones, or 40 million to 50 million units.
Apple's ProMotion display offers the best iPhone experience available thanks to its variable refresh rate that goes all the way from 10Hz to 120Hz. That allows for a buttery-smooth refresh rate when required as well as a battery-saving one when it isn't.
Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in or around September 2023, so we're still a long way away from getting a look at what Apple has in mind.
How to get all Green Stars and Stamps in Super Mario 3D World
It can be tricky finding all 380 Green Stars in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, but we're here to help. Don't forget to grab all 85 Stamps along the way as well.
Nintendo recap: Pokémon leaks, Kingdom Hearts coming to Switch, and more
Pokemon Legends: Arceus leaks online, Castlevania NFTs sell for a ton of money, and, oh yeah, Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard. There's even more to discuss on this week's Nintendo recap.
Did you know these 10 Kingdom Hearts facts?
Kingdom Hearts has been around for two decades and in that time it's had a fascinating history. Here are 10 facts you probably didn't know about the popular games.
Turn your sound up to 11 with these fantastic speakers for your Mac
You wouldn't believe the difference a great set of speakers can make. Regardless of your listening pleasure, you'll notice that difference immediately. Here we've compiled a list of the best computer speakers for your Mac.