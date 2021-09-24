A security researcher has warned that Apple has not fixed three zero-day vulnerabilities discovered in iOS 15.

Illusionofchaos took to the web stating:

I want to share my frustrating experience participating in Apple Security Bounty program. I've reported four 0-day vulnerabilities this year between March 10 and May 4, as of now three of them are still present in the latest iOS version (15.0) and one was fixed in 14.7, but Apple decided to cover it up and not list it on the security content page. When I confronted them, they apologized, assured me it happened due to a processing issue and promised to list it on the security content page of the next update. There were three releases since then and they broke their promise each time.

The researcher says that they contacted Apple to get an update and threatened to make their findings public if they didn't get an explanation. Whilst one issue found has been patched in iOS 14.7, three more issues are apparently still present in the latest software Apple released earlier this week in advance of the iPhone 13 launch today.

One issue reportedly lets any app installed from the App Store access a user's Apple ID email and full name, Apple ID authentication token, a database containing contact information and interaction records, and the Speed Dial and Address Book database including things like contact pictures. Another vulnerability "allows any user-installed app to determine whether any app is installed on the device given its bundle ID." The final zero-day bug "makes it possible for any qualifying app (e.g. posessing location access authorization) to gain access to Wifi information without the required entitlement."

Illusionofchaos says they sent detailed reports to Apple in April of this year and was quickly informed Apple was investigating the issues. As noted, whilst one other problem has been fixed the aforementioned vulnerabilities all still persist, and Illusionofchaos says they haven't received any reply from Apple as of Friday, September 24.