To use Parental Control restrictions, you need to enable them in Settings. It does involve creating a passcode to prevent anyone else, especially oh-so-clever kids, from just turning everything back on again. However, once you've got everything set up according to your child's age and temperament, and your own personal preferences, you can let them use an iOS device without having to worry so much that they'll see or hear anything inappropriate, change anything they shouldn't be changing, or buy anything they shouldn't be buying — including in-app purchases! How to enable restrictions on your iPhone or iPad How to restrict Safari, Camera, FaceTime, Siri, and more with parental controls for iPhone and iPad

The iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad let you control which apps have access to your private information. Parental Control restrictions, however, take it to another level, includes not only blocking apps from accessing your location, contacts, calendars, reminders, photos, Bluetooth sharing, microphone, Twitter and Facebook accounts, and advertising settings, but also preventing your child from accidentally or intentionally changing those privacy settings. Not only can that keep your data safe, but keep your kids safer as well. How to restrict privacy settings with parental controls for iPhone or iPad How to restrict account changes, volume control, and data use on iPhone and iPad

With parental control restrictions, you can prevent any changes from being made to email, contacts, and calendar accounts. Whether you're worried your young child might accidentally delete your accounts, or your pre-teen might try to add a new account you know nothing about, might rack up huge data bills or blow out their ears, you can quickly and easily lock it all down — or them out! — in Settings. How to restrict account changes and volume control on iPhone and iPad

How to restrict cellular data usage with restrictions on iPhone and iPad How to restrict Game Center with parental controls for iPhone or iPad