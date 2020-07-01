If you pay much attention to the sustainable energy space, then you've probably heard of Bluetti. Built out of over a decade of experience in clean energy, it's known for offering best-in-class power stations and backup solutions. It's most recent offering, which just went live on Indiegogo , keeps to that legacy.

Meet the Bluetti AC200 Portable Power Station. Designed for both outdoor and indoor use, it's quiet, it's portable, it's clean and efficient, and it's packed with enough power to keep you charged up no matter where your day takes you. Here are just a few of the cool features it has to offer:

A battery built to last . The AC200 sports an incredibly powerful 1700 Wh LG Auto-level battery cell, with a capacity of capable of lasting for over 2500 cycles. That's enough to charge a Tesla up for an eleven-mile drive. Power overwhelming. Capable of outputting approximately 2000 watts, the AC200 can power up to 17 devices simultaneously via six outlets, two wireless charging pads, a 60W USB-C PD, four USB-A ports, two 12V/3A DC ports, a 12V/10A DC port, and a 12V/25A DC port. It also supports PD 60W fast charging, meaning it can juice up a Macbook Pro to 80% in less than an hour and a half.

. The AC200 sports an incredibly powerful 1700 Wh LG Auto-level battery cell, with a capacity of capable of lasting for over 2500 cycles. That's enough to charge a Tesla up for an eleven-mile drive. Power overwhelming. Capable of outputting approximately 2000 watts, the AC200 can power up to 17 devices simultaneously via six outlets, two wireless charging pads, a 60W USB-C PD, four USB-A ports, two 12V/3A DC ports, a 12V/10A DC port, and a 12V/25A DC port. It also supports PD 60W fast charging, meaning it can juice up a Macbook Pro to 80% in less than an hour and a half. Keep it cool . Thanks to an intelligent temperature-controlled cooling fan, you don't have to worry about the AC200 overheating. The fan kicks in automatically when the unit hits 45 degrees Celsius.

. Thanks to an intelligent temperature-controlled cooling fan, you don't have to worry about the AC200 overheating. The fan kicks in automatically when the unit hits 45 degrees Celsius. Remain in control . Via the AC200's interactive LCD touch display, you can control everything from voltage and frequency to charge power. The display also provides readouts and indicators, alerting you of any potential issues.

. Via the AC200's interactive LCD touch display, you can control everything from voltage and frequency to charge power. The display also provides readouts and indicators, alerting you of any potential issues. Save on power . The AC200 features a built-in ECO mode, which per Bluetti cuts its power consumption down to 50% of competing power stations.

. The AC200 features a built-in ECO mode, which per Bluetti cuts its power consumption down to 50% of competing power stations. Durable, reliable, battle-tested . Bluetti has subjected each AC200 to over a thousand different internal tests to help guarantee the system's reliability, including vibration, impact testing, hot and cold shock, and temperature testing.

. Bluetti has subjected each AC200 to over a thousand different internal tests to help guarantee the system's reliability, including vibration, impact testing, hot and cold shock, and temperature testing. Charge your way. Bluetti recommends charging your power station via solar panels. Its built-in MPPT solar charge controller is capable of bringing it to full in three and a half hours with a max input of 700W. You can also charge it with its 400W AC connector, through vehicle outputs, diesel/gas generators, or lead-acid batteries.

Basically, whether you're a van-dweller hitting the road in search of adventure, a contractor with a truck full of tools, a camping enthusiast looking for a few creature comforts while they get back to nature, or an environmentally-conscientious homeowner looking to slash their power bill, the AC200 looks to be a perfect choice.