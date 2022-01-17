Arguably the most famous ad on the planet is Apple's 1984, an ad that aired during the 1984 Super Bowl and was directed by none other than Ridley Scott. It's an ad that set the ball rolling and in many ways, it made Apple a household name. And it needed it, because when Scott was approached about working on the project, he thought it was going to be for The Beatles.

The Beatles' record label at the time was Apple Records and as The Hollywood Reporter notes during an interview with Scott, he thought it was that Apple that he was being set up with. Things didn't get better when he was told about Steve Jobs, either.