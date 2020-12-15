Apple Watch Ring In The New YearSource: 9to5Mac

What you need to know

  • Apple's "Ring in the New Year" Apple Watch Activity challenge will run from January 7 through January 31.
  • The event challenges Apple Watch owners to close their Activity rings for seven consecutive days.

Reported by 9to5Mac, the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to occur in January of next year. The "Ring in the New Year" challenge, which Apple customarily hosts every year for Apple Watch owners, will run from January 7, 2021, through January 31, 2021.

Start 2021 off right. This January, earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row.

The event, which challenges Apple Watch users to close their rings for seven days in a row, is also usually the longest-running challenge of the year.

While most Apple Watch Activity Challenges focus on a specific day with one goal, such as completing a 5K, the "Ring in the New Year" challenge is a bit more strenuous: you'll have to close your stand, exercise, and move rings for seven consecutive days.

As usual with an Activity Challenge, you'll be able to use any exercise app that integrates with Apple's Health app. Completing the event in full will net finishers with a custom reward in the Fitness app along with exclusive stickers in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

Fitness Apple Tv RenderSource: iMore

Apple Watch users will receive a push notification to their watch in the coming weeks to notify them of the upcoming challenge. Those looking to complete the event can also use Apple Fitness+ to do so, Apple's new workout subscription service that launched to the public this week.

