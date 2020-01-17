Robin has today announced that it has received certification from Apple, allowing it to release a new firmware update that adds HomeKit Secure Video support to its ProLine Video Doorbell.

This is the first video doorbell to bring HomeKit Secure Video support to the market and while it surely won't be the last, there's something to be said for being the first.

The addition of HomeKit Secure Video means that all video recordings will not be stored in iCloud, allowing users to access them from an iPhone, Mac, or iPad.