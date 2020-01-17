What you need to know
- Robin is the first to add HomeKit Secure Video to a doorbell.
- A new firmware update has been released.
- This is the first video doorbell to support HomeKit Secure Video.
Robin has today announced that it has received certification from Apple, allowing it to release a new firmware update that adds HomeKit Secure Video support to its ProLine Video Doorbell.
This is the first video doorbell to bring HomeKit Secure Video support to the market and while it surely won't be the last, there's something to be said for being the first.
The addition of HomeKit Secure Video means that all video recordings will not be stored in iCloud, allowing users to access them from an iPhone, Mac, or iPad.
iCloud: A 10-day recording history from your ProLine is securely stored in iCloud and available to view in the Apple Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You can add one camera to your 200GB plan or up to five cameras to your 2TB plan at no additional cost. Camera recordings don't count against your iCloud storage limit.
Keeping all recordings in iCloud adds a level of privacy that most third-party vendors can't offer, especially at a time where many video doorbells are in the midst of multiple privacy scandles.
Those wanting to take advantage of this new feature will need to download the latest version of the Robin ProLine app from the App Store as well as update their doorbell's firmware, too.
Tracker maker Tile will testify against Apple in today's antitrust hearing
The relationship between Tile and Apple has turned sour. And now the tracker maker is going to testify in today's antitrust hearing.
The EU wants to mandate USB-C ports on smartphones
The EU wants portable device manufacturers to adopt a common charging standard. Previously, the bloc had adopted a position of encouragement, but that policy did not lead to the desired results.
Facebook abandons plan to sell ads in WhatsApp
Facebook has reportedly abandoned plans to sell ads inside WhatsApp, plans that resulted in co-founder Jan Koum leaving the group in 2018.
These smart plugs work with Siri and HomeKit
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled smart plug for your home.