Putting your iPhone in a case is not only practical, but it can be fun! St. Patrick's Day can sometimes get a little rowdy, so you're going to want to make sure you have a case to protect your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR, but why not make that case green for the occasion!?
Sleek protection
Otterbox SymmetryStaff favorite
If you love Otterbox cases but don't quite want the tank style, check out its Symmetry line. This case is far slimmer than average, while still offering Otterbox's certified drop protection. This model comes in lots of stylish and fun colors and patterns including the Ivy Meadow option you see here. You can get the Otterbox Symmetry for either the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max
360 degree protection
i-Blason Ares
With a built-in protective screen protector that's thin enough to not interfere with the touchscreen of your iPhone and its heavy-duty shell, the i-Blason Ares will ensure that your iPhone XS won't be damaged no matter how hard you party.
Designed by Apple
Apple Leather Case
You honestly can't go wrong with Apple's own genuine leather case. It's slim and form-fitting to wrap around your iPhone XS perfectly. The leather is soft and provides excellent grip for your device. Plus, there are a ton of color options to choose from (including this Forest Green number), with new ones released every few months, so pick up your favorite hue today. You can find the Apple Leather Case for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
Colorful and thin
kqimi Ultra-Thin
This ultra-thin offering from kqimi measures just 0.8mm thick, but still has raised camera edges, so it won't add a lot of bulk or weight to your already large iPhone XS Max. This one stands out for its fun color options; I'm loving this gorgeous shade of green, perfect for celebrating St. Patrick's Day in style!
Minimalist wallet
Dockem Luxe M2
If you love the idea of getting green, but you still want something practical and a little less bold, the Dockem Luxe M2 will wrap your iPhone XR with a wallet. With two card slots along the back of the case, a nice textured finish, and wireless charging compatibility, the Dockem Luxe M2 checks all the boxes. Just remember to take your cards out of the pockets before you place it on your wireless charger!
Budget Silicone
TORRAS Love Series
Created in the same vein as the Apple silicone cases, this one from TORRAS is less expensive but looks just as good on your iPhone XS. It's lined with microfiber and has a slight lip to keep the screen from touching the table when placed face-down. Choose from black, red, yellow, or St. Patrick's Day mint!
Extra grip
Speck Candyshell Grip
Speck's CandyShell series of cases earn points for practicality and style. There's an array of colorful options available, but they all feature an extra-grippy ribbed lining along the sides and back to ensure your iPhone XS Max never slips from your hand. These rubber stripes also mitigate impact before anything hits the hard plastic shell, while a raised lip protects your screen from drops.
I love the deep green color of the Otterbox Symmetry, but it also offers great protection and a brand name known for durability and reliability. If your iPhone takes a tumble while you're belting out Home for a Rest this St. Paddy's Day, you should be just fine!
