The world of streaming boxes can be a complicated one, but it can be made more straightforward when you get the chance to save on one of the better releases in the market. That's the case right now, with the Roku Ultra now selling for just $79.99, down from the usual $100 asking price.

As more and more people move away from traditional cable and satellite systems and towards a world of streaming content, boxes like this are ever more important. You'll be able to stream content from the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+ without a problem, not to mention Disney+ and more. And all via a little puck of a box that sits beneath your TV. No more big whirring hard drives like that cable box you've been fighting with!

In terms of hard features, there's plenty to go on the list thanks to that 4K support as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatibility. The Roku Voice Remote Pro is also a great way to get to the content that you want while the remote itself is rechargeable. That isn't always the case with these things.

That same remote is also compatible with your voice — just ask your Roku Ultra box where the remote is and it'll make a noise so you can find it. No more lost remotes!

4K streaming for less

Roku Ultra | $79.99 at Amazon This Roku Ultra streaming box is down to just $79.99 from its usual $100 asking price, representing a 20% discount that shouldn't be ignored. If you want a 4K streaming device with the Roku software this is the place to look. $79.99 at Amazon

