iRobot is the company that put the robot vacuum on the map and now it's selling one of its best at a stunning price. This Prime Day, grab yourself the hot iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO for just $399.99. That's a price that represents a 38% saving on the vacuum's original asking price of a whopping $650.

Not that this thing isn't worth every penny of that price, of course. The main point here is that this Roomba can empty itself thanks to the included dirt disposal hardware. When the Roomba has done cleaning it will return to its base where the dirt will be automatically sucked up and out of the way. No more dealing with messy bins yourself — something those of us with lesser robot vacuums know all too well.

Other notable features include a battery that lasts longer than the previous i3 models thanks to a 20% increased capacity. The unit can also run for months without needing any attention — that included self-cleaning system won't need you to deal with it for up to 60 days, iRobot says. That's impressive, with the company saying that this system is even suited to homes with pets, too.

No more manual cleaning for you

