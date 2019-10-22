*Image via @BenGeskin*
What you need to know
- Rumors on Twitter suggest Apple's next iPhone could feature a smaller Face ID camera that could fit in the top bezel of the iPhone.
- Also suggests antenna gaps for 5G signal using glass, ceramic or sapphire.
- Long term, Apple purportedly plans to strip the Lightning Port from the iPhone in favour of wireless charging and data transfer.
A rumor over on Twitter from popular outlet @BenGeskin suggests that Apple is testing prototypes of a Face ID camera that would be small enough to fit into the top bezel of the iPhone.
Apple is testing a few Face ID prototypes with new optics, some are smaller in width, some are narrower to fit in the top bezel.— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 22, 2019
In a series of tweets today, Geskin purported that alongside a Face ID camera with new optics, Apple is also planning to launch the 2020 iPhone with enlarged antenna lines to support 5G bandwidth. According to him, the lines will use a more premium material such as glass, sapphire or ceramic rather than plastic.
2020 iPhone prototypes include wider antenna lines (>1mm) for 5G ⚡️— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 22, 2019
Instead of plastic lines it will use a new material (glass, ceramic or sapphire) pic.twitter.com/69z02kSTa8
The Face ID rumor seems to be consistent with other rumors we've heard, suggesting that Apple may be testing a prototype iPhone that does away with the notch at the top of the device altogether. With regards to the antenna report, we have also heard several rumors and predictions from analysts suggesting that Apple plans to introduce a 5G capable iPhone next year. There's no source provided for either of these rumors beyond the tweets themselves, so whilst Geskin has been on target with previous leaks, in particular renderings, there's no certainty that this latest offering will come to pass.
Perhaps more interestingly, Geskin also claims that Apple has long term plans to ditch the Lightning Connector from the iPhone altogether in favour of wireless charging and data transfer that uses Ultra WideBand technology. UWB can transfer data at up to 480Mbps depending on the proximity of the target location.
Apple long-term plan is to get rid of the Lightning port for the Wireless charging and data transfer (UWD technology - 480Mbps (USB 3.0) speed at 3 meters, 110Mbps at 10 meters) pic.twitter.com/w7jwgZrGD2— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 22, 2019
Apple shocked the world when it swapped the 30-pin connector for Lightning in 2014, but since then everyone seems to have forgotten about it and moved on. However, the prospect of an iPhone that had no physical connection whatsoever is bound to ruffle some feathers. That being said, with wireless technology for both charging and data/audio transfer well established, perhaps the physical connector in the iPhone won't be around forever...