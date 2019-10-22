A rumor over on Twitter from popular outlet @BenGeskin suggests that Apple is testing prototypes of a Face ID camera that would be small enough to fit into the top bezel of the iPhone.

Apple is testing a few Face ID prototypes with new optics, some are smaller in width, some are narrower to fit in the top bezel.

In a series of tweets today, Geskin purported that alongside a Face ID camera with new optics, Apple is also planning to launch the 2020 iPhone with enlarged antenna lines to support 5G bandwidth. According to him, the lines will use a more premium material such as glass, sapphire or ceramic rather than plastic.

The Face ID rumor seems to be consistent with other rumors we've heard, suggesting that Apple may be testing a prototype iPhone that does away with the notch at the top of the device altogether. With regards to the antenna report, we have also heard several rumors and predictions from analysts suggesting that Apple plans to introduce a 5G capable iPhone next year. There's no source provided for either of these rumors beyond the tweets themselves, so whilst Geskin has been on target with previous leaks, in particular renderings, there's no certainty that this latest offering will come to pass.

Perhaps more interestingly, Geskin also claims that Apple has long term plans to ditch the Lightning Connector from the iPhone altogether in favour of wireless charging and data transfer that uses Ultra WideBand technology. UWB can transfer data at up to 480Mbps depending on the proximity of the target location.